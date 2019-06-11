A second person shot in a June 1 attack in Prince George’s County has died of his wounds, the county police said Monday.

The second victim was identified by police as Antonio Taitano-Walker, 28, of Silver Park Drive in Suitland. Police said he died Sunday.

According to police, the incident came to their attention about 1:30 a.m. on June 1, when they found a car idling in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Rochell Avenue, in the District Heights area.

They found Davlon Brandon, 26, fatally shot in the vehicle, police said. Taitano-Walker was taken to a hospital in critical condition, they said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news