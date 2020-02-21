Officials said Brown, 17, was shot about 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in the Bryans Road area of the county. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neighbors called authorities.
The sheriff's office has said the shooting “was not random and appears to be drug-related.”
On Wednesday, authorities arrested and charged Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, of Waldorf, in connection with the homicide. Freeman faces first-degree murder and other charges. He is being charged as an adult.
The shooting remains under investigation.