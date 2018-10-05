A woman whose date disappeared last year and was later found dead along a highway outside the District has been charged in connection with his killing, according to D.C. police and prosecutors.

Shaniah Davis, 22, was indicted on three counts of accessory after the fact to murder in the shooting death of Marty McMillan Jr., 22, who lived in Southeast Washington, court documents show. The U.S. attorney’s office said she will be arraigned on the charges Oct. 16 in D.C. Superior Court.

Police in April charged John Jabar McRae, 40, with second-degree murder while armed in McMillan’s death. Court documents identify McRae as Davis’s live-in boyfriend. McRae also has a court hearing Oct. 16.

[Police arrest suspect in killing of man who disappeared on Internet date]

Authorities allege that Davis persuaded McMillan to go on a date in April 2017 after chatting on an Internet dating site. Police have said in court documents that one motive for the killing might have been that McRae discovered his girlfriend cheating; McMillan’s mother has said she believes her son was lured into a robbery.

McMillan, who was at a friend’s house in Prince George’s County when he left for the date, never returned home. His skeletal remains were found in October 2017 in woods off Suitland Parkway in Forestville, Md. His death was ruled a homicide by shooting in January.

Court documents allege that Davis helped McRae by lying to police, hiding and destroying evidence of the shooting, and cleaning the crime scene, which police believe was in the District.

Davis’s attorneys at the D.C. Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.