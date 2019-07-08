A second suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting near the U Street corridor last month that left one man dead and another wounded, D.C. police said.

Police said Malik Coles, 22, of Southeast, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder while armed in the June 30 death of Christopher Payne, 28, of Bowie.

Police said the shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in an alley in the 1400 block of W Street. Police said the victim was targeted in a robbery during a meeting with two men.

Another man was arrested June 30 and also has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. He was found wounded after the gunfire, police said.

