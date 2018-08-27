Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed in Northeast Washington on July 16. Police are looking for suspects. (Courtesy of Raven Hall/family photo)

A second suspect has turned himself in to authorities in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who died in a barrage of 70 bullets fired into a courtyard in July as she went to buy ice cream.

Quentin Michals, 21, of Southeast Washington turned himself in to D.C. police early Monday. A warrant had been issued for his arrest on a first-degree murder charge.

The arrest comes after police arrested and charged another man allegedly involved in the young girl’s murder.

Over the weekend, Qujuan Thomas, 20, of Southeast Washington, was charged with first-degree murder while armed in Makiyah’s death. He is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

Authorities have said two more suspected gunmen are wanted in the girl’s slaying.



Quentin Rayfield Michals, 21, also known as “Q,” sought in a first-degree murder warrant in the July 16 fatal shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson. (D.C. Police)

This weekend’s arrest was the first break in the case, and it came after authorities had increased a reward to $45,000 and asked for the public’s help.

The shooting happened July 17 in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE in the Clay Terrace neighborhood. Makiyah had been heading to an ice cream truck with her sister when four masked gunmen — one with an assault-style weapon — jumped from a stolen black Infiniti and opened fire in a courtyard.

Makiyah was fatally struck, and several others were injured.

D.C. has seen an increase in violence over the last few months, surpassing 100 homicides so far this year.