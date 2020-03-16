Mohamed Aly, an 18-year-old student at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, is in jail facing murder charges. Friends of the popular football player have expressed bewilderment over the charges, and police have offered no motive for the crime.
“I hope my son is not guilty,” Hakim Aly told WSLS News, adding that the family was in shock.
Additional arrests are likely, police say.
Bianda and Griffin, his girlfriend, told their parents they were driving to Danville on Feb. 8 and picking up a friend, and then planned to return to the D.C. area the next day. Their bodies were found near the car on a rural road in Halifax early on the morning of Feb. 9.