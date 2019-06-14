A transgender woman was killed in Fairmount Heights on Thursday evening, police said.

The woman, who officials have not identified, was found at 11:55 p.m. near 59th and Eastern avenues lying in the street with trauma to her body, Fairmount Heights police said.

The woman was later pronounced dead, police said.

The homicide unit at Prince George’s County police has taken over the investigation.

Thursday’s killing is the second of a transgender woman in Fairmount Heights, a suburb along Eastern Avenue at the District border. On March 29, Gerry Carmon, who went by the first name of Ashanti, was found shot several times at around 6:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Jost Street, less than half a mile away from where the woman killed Thursday was found. Carmon’s killing was the first homicide in five years for the town.

Police have not said whether Carmon’s killing and Thursday’s homicide are connected.

Read more:

As a homeless transgender woman, she had turned to sex work to survive. Then she was killed.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news