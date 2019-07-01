A 39-year-old woman who died Saturday in a Maryland kayaking accident was a Secret Service agent, authorities said.

At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the woman’s kayak overturned near Horn Point in Anne Arundel County, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police. Another kayaker tried to help her right the boat, authorities said, but the woman drowned.

In a statement Monday, a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson identified the woman as Special Agent Stephanie Hancock, who served on the presidential protective detail and had been with the agency since 2007.

“Our condolences, as well as our thoughts and prayers, are with the family,” the statement said.

The deadly weekend on Maryland waterways also left three people missing after separate marine incidents, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

No other information was available Monday about a mechanic, Allan Van Dyke, who went missing Saturday in Curtis Bay, or about two people who went missing while crabbing in Stoney Creek the same day.

