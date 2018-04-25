A person with a weapon was arrested Wednesday morning at a foreign consulate office in Northwest Washington’s West End neighborhood, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Authorities released few details but said they responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a building at 1250 23rd Street NW after getting a report of gunshots. The Secret Service said no guns were fired, but they found a person with a weapon.

Several streets in the area were blocked off for more than two hours.

The address provided by the Secret Service houses several consulate offices for Mexico and Pakistan, among others, as well as the Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran. There is no Iranian Embassy in the United States, and this office handles travel documents and visa requests, and provides advice and information to Iranian citizens in the United States.

Representatives of the Mexican government said they had no details about the incident; officials from Iran and Pakistan could not be reached for comment.

In a statement, the Secret Service declined to identify which, if any, office in the building was targeted, nor did they discuss a motive. They also did not describe the weapon.

The person arrested could be identified later Wednesday after being processed by D.C. police.