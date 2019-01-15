A 33-year-old man from Maryland was arrested Monday night after a uniformed Secret Service officer found a gun and drugs in a vehicle in downtown Washington, according to D.C. police.

A police report indicated the officer found a 9mm Hi-Point Luger pistol in a bag “within arms reach” of a child in the back seat. Police also said they found marijuana.

Dontae McDonald, of Greenbelt, was charged with several crimes, including carrying a handgun without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and cruelty to children.

The incident occurred about 7:20 p.m. at 13th and L streets NW. Secret Service officers, in uniform and driving marked police cars, patrol an area around the White House and can make traffic stops and intercede in other crimes.

McDonald was arrested about eight blocks from the White House. The spokesman said it appeared the case evolved from a routine traffic stop.

The police report said that the Secret Service officer smelled what he believed to be marijuana when he approached the vehicle and that the driver admitted to having smoked the drug three hours earlier. A search of the vehicle revealed the weapon, ammunition and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, police said.

A passenger was allowed to drive the vehicle and the child home.