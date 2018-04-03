A Secret Service vehicle was stolen Monday from a service center in Arlington, authorities said Tuesday.

At around 2:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 900 block of N. Jackson Street for the report of a stolen vehicle, Arlington police said in a statement. They found that a black 2008 GMC Envoy was repaired at a service station before two men were observed entering the truck and driving away, according to the statement.

A spokesperson for the Washington field office of the U.S. Secret Service confirmed the stolen Envoy belonged to the agency. The vehicle had no equipment inside that “compromises the Secret Service mission,” according to an emailed statement from the Secret Service.

Only vague descriptions of the suspects were available. Arlington police described one man who stole the Envoy as a black male wearing all black clothing, and the other man as a black male wearing a dark gray hoodie and blue jeans carrying a suitcase.