Security was bolstered at George C. Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Va., on Wednesday after a video circulated that apparently showed a student with a gun in the school. Authorities later determined the weapon was fake.

In an email sent out Wednesday morning, Marshall High School Principal Jeff Litz said that the video depicted a student holding “what appears to be a weapon on school property” and that the incident was being investigated by police.

Capt. Eli Cory, a spokesman for the Fairfax County Police Department, said the video was recorded Tuesday on the social media platform Snapchat, quickly began spreading on other platforms and was eventually sent to police.

Cory said police conducted interviews with the student and the student’s parents and determined there was no threat to school safety. Police were still trying to determine whether the video was taken on school grounds.

In the email, Litz said that the school would be operating on a normal schedule Wednesday and that additional security would be in and around the school as a precaution.

“The student indicated the video was meant to be a joke and police have determined the weapon to be fake,” Litz said in the email. “We are following up on this serious matter with appropriate interventions and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Officials from the Fairfax County Public Schools system did not immediately respond to requests for comment.