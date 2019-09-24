The owner of a security company who was having an affair with an employee was convicted Monday of killing her.

Somaya Ahmed Hussein, 35, was found dead in her South Van Dorn Street apartment by her roommate late on Jan. 11. She had been shot once in the mouth. Hussein had just broken up with her married boss, Daniel Kankam, who owned K-1 Tactical Security Services.

An Alexandria Circuit Court jury found Kankam, 44, guilty of first-degree murder and recommended he spend 26 years in prison.

Kankam initially claimed to police that he had left Hussein’s apartment at about 2 a.m. the morning of her death and that she held onto his gun, according to a transcript of his interview with police. He pointed investigators to text messages he sent later that morning asking where Hussein was.

But a cellphone video taken by the victim showed Kankam in Hussein’s apartment, with a gun, just before her death, while she tells him she wanted to end the relationship. A selfie on his phone showed that he was there while sending messages as if they were apart.

Hussein’s roommate told investigators that she heard them arguing that night and that their relationship was volatile and violent. Kankam sent Hussein threatening messages in the days before her death, and he told a friend he might “cut the head of the snake off.”

Police found bloody clothing, the gun, and a fired cartridge case in a bag after Kankam’s wife tried to throw them away, according to court filings.

Kankam himself maintained he was not in the room when Hussein died and did not know what had happened to her; his lawyers suggested she had killed herself.

