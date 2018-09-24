A man was shot and killed during a fight with a security guard outside a story in Silver Spring, the Montgomery County police said. (iStock/iStock)

A security guard shot and killed a man in Silver Spring on Sunday during a fight outside a convenience store, the Montgomery County police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. outside the 7-Eleven store in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue, the police said. The victim was identified by police as Deon Christopher McDonald, 27, of Hyattsville.

While buying something at the store, McDonald got into a dispute with a store clerk, and the guard intervened, police said. They said the argument turned physical and continued outside the store.

During the fight, the guard fired his weapon, and McDonald was hit, police said. They said he died at the scene.

According to police, the guard was armed and on-duty. He worked for a company that had been contracted by the property manager to provide security for the store, the police said. He was 44 years old, they said, but he was not otherwise identified.

In a statement issued Sunday police said their investigation was ongoing. They said detectives were continuing to gather evidence and coordinate with the county’s state’s attorney’s office.