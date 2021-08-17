Police said he faces criminal charges related to the incident. As of Tuesday, he had not made an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.
Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said the security guard, formally called Special Police, confronted the man when he entered the CVS because he had previously been barred from the store.
Sternbeck said the man “brandished a knife,” at which point the guard shot the man. Additional details were not available, and police said the case remains under investigation.