A private security guard at a CVS Pharmacy in Columbia Heights shot and wounded a man Sunday who authorities said was armed with a knife, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. at the store in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW.

The wounded man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said he faces criminal charges related to the incident. As of Tuesday, he had not made an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court.

Dustin Sternbeck, a D.C. police spokesman, said the security guard, formally called Special Police, confronted the man when he entered the CVS because he had previously been barred from the store.

Sternbeck said the man “brandished a knife,” at which point the guard shot the man. Additional details were not available, and police said the case remains under investigation.