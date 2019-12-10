D.C. police said the man fled to a house in the 1300 block of Sheridan Street near Georgia Avenue NW in the Brightwood neighborhood — nearly four miles from the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception — and barricaded himself inside. SWAT teams are on the scene, police said.

Jacquelyn Hayes, a spokeswoman for the National Shrine, said in a statement the two victims were “members of our security staff.” She also said the suspect “is believed to be known to the victims.”

Hayes said “no visitors or guests were harmed in the incident.”

Officials at Catholic University said “there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the University community.”

Julie Zauzmer and Lynh Bui contributed to this report.

