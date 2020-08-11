But the judge imposed the maximum sentence on each of the misdemeanors — four counts of assault, a hit-and-run and destruction of property — which amounts to more time than the mandatory sentence for the hate crime.
Hate crime charges added against self-identified KKK leader accused of driving through protesters in Richmond
“Even without the recognition of the sentencing enhancement, the court still found the defendant's behavior to be of such significance that he still imposed maximum sentence,” said Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.
George Townsend, Rogers’s attorney, did not comment on the convictions other than to indicate that he expects his client to appeal.
“Mr. Rogers is a very thoughtful person and he has not yet decided if he will appeal, but it is likely,” he said in an emailed statement.
Rogers initially faced charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property with intent after driving through peaceful protesters in Richmond on June 7. Taylor added hate crime charges after an investigation revealed more about Rogers’s affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan.
There were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries reported as a result of the June 7 incident.