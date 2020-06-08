He is being held without bond. There were no fatalities reported as a result of the incident. One man who suffered injuries that did not appear life-threatening was checked on the scene and refused further treatment, police said. The incident remains under investigation.
Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said her office is investigating whether Rogers should also face hate crime charges.
“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” she said in the statement. “We lived through this in Virginia in Charlottesville in 2017. I promise Henricoans that this egregious criminal act will not go unpunished. Hate has no place here under my watch.”
Police said the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, when protesters were marching on Lakeside Avenue near Vale Street over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody. Witnesses told police that Rogers revved his engine and drove through the protesters on the roadway, according to a statement released by the Henrico County Police Division.
Rogers reportedly admitted to being a Ku Klux Klan leader and “propagandist for Confederate ideology,” Taylor said in the statement.
“I am not aware at this moment of Mr. Rogers being on anyone’s radar, but obviously because the investigation is ongoing, there could be other information out there that would change that answer,” she added.
Rogers’s attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.