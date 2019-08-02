D.C. Superior Court will add four new associate judges to its bench after a Senate committee approved their appointments Thursday.

The Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmed the four D.C. lawyers who were initially selected by President Trump.

The confirmed judges are: longtime D.C. Superior Court employee Rainey R. Brandt, currently a magistrate judge with the court who began her career as a law clerk at the courthouse in 1996; Jason Park, currently an assistant U.S. attorney and chief of the office’s major crime unit; Shana Frost Martini, also currently a magistrate judge at the courthouse and a former attorney for the District Office of the Attorney General; and James A. Crowell IV, director of the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, where he is the principal staff officer for the deputy attorney general for all matters related to U.S. attorneys.

The confirmed names now go back to the White House, where the president is expected to sign the nomination paperwork from the Senate.

The court has 62 judicial positions. But since 2013, it has been operating with more than a dozen vacancies at times. Even with the eventual addition of the four new judges, the court still remains down eight judges, a court spokeswoman said.

A majority of the vacancies are due to judges retiring from day-to-day operations and assuming senior status. With a shortage of judges, other judges in the courthouse took on additional assignments, which also caused some cases — mostly civil trials — to be delayed until judges’ calendars opened up.

Separately, the D.C. Court of Appeals is also down two judges. In a recent interview, Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, chief judge of the Court of Appeals, said her court’s judicial shortage has at times resulted in delays in rulings and decisions.

