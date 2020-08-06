Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton) said at a news conference that legislators were responding to the national reckoning on policing that has followed the deaths of African Americans at the hands of officers in other parts of the country.

“The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have awoken Americans and Virginians to a long-standing problem,” Locke said. “Just because something happened in Minneapolis and Louisville and Georgia does not mean Virginia is immune.”

But Locke was also quick to say the proposals were not anti-police and did not involve defunding departments, which will likely disappoint activists who have sought to shift police budgets to services and community support. Police funding is largely the prerogative of local government, not state legislators.

Democrats seized control of the Virginia House and Senate for the first time in a generation last year, giving the liberal caucus the chance to work with a Democratic governor to pass what could be a historic package after years of frustration on policing issues. The special session begins on Aug. 18.

The bill would empower a board to create statewide standards of conduct for officers and decertify any officer who violates those standards, create mechanisms to block officers with blemished records from getting jobs at new departments, and allow prosecutors access to officers’ discipline records as they investigate police-involved shootings and other issues.

It would also dictate officers must announce they are serving a warrant at a residence and do it during the daytime unless otherwise authorized by a judge, mandate de-escalation training and ban officers from having sex with people they arrest — something that is already illegal in many states.

Finally, the proposal would require police departments to publish data on traffic stops and other metrics, as well as ban them from accepting surplus military gear like troop transporters and rifles.

The bill is expansive, but Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) said state senators plan to unveil nine or 10 other bills next week that would tinker with other aspects of the criminal justice system, including police civilian review panels and changes to the law on assaulting law enforcement officers.

The latter proposal by Surovell would reduce the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor if the officer is not hurt in the encounter. Surovell said the felony that carries a minimum six-month prison sentence is often used in minor encounters that don’t warrant it, but conservatives and law enforcement groups say the change could leave officers vulnerable on the street.

Surovell said at a news conference Thursday that the Virginia Senate does not plan to take up any proposals that will make it easier for citizens to sue individual officers for violations of their rights, one of the biggest changes sought by reform advocates.

Currently, officers are shielded from individual liability in some cases by a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity.

“That’s a complicated issue,” Surovell said.

Senate Minority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) did not directly address the substance of the bill, but said Democrats were violating legislative rules by packing so many proposals into one piece of legislation.

“This an outrageous and disrespectful violation of the traditional rules of the Senate in name of political expediency and partisan bullying,” Norment said in a statement.

Joseph Woloszyn, president of the Fairfax County chapter of the Police Benevolent Association, said the union wanted to mull the extensive proposal before making any comment. Other law enforcement groups made similar comments.

Any bills that pass the Senate will also have to be taken up by the House, before heading to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) for his signature. House Majority Leader Charniele L. Herring (D-Alexandria), said House members have held three days of public hearings to inform their priorities on criminal justice issues, but she expects there to be overlap between proposals in both chambers. She expected the House will unveil its own package of legislation soon.

“We are now in the state of refining our legislation,” Herring said.

Legislatures locally and across the country have moved police overhauls to the top of their legislative agendas in recent months. The D.C. Council passed emergency legislation in June that limited use of force by officers, banned tear gas and required more transparency around police-involved shootings. The council is now in the process of revisiting some of those proposals.

In Maryland, state legislators have urged Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to ban chokeholds, curtail police from shooting into vehicles and delineate standards for use of force. Some activists have called for a special session to take up policing legislation.

Northam said last month that he looked forward to taking up the legislation the General Assembly passes in the special session.