Virginia’s two Democratic senators are recommending a federal prosecutor and a magistrate judge to replace a conservative district judge in the Eastern District of Virginia.

“Both would serve with great distinction and have our highest recommendation,” Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said in a letter to the White House late last week.

Patricia Giles is a major crimes prosecutor in Alexandria. Many of her cases involve members of the MS-13 gang, including the 2005 prosecution of two men who killed a pregnant 17-year-old government witness.

David Novak is a magistrate judge in Richmond who was nominated for a district judgeship by George W. Bush in 2007 but never given a vote in the Senate. He has also served as a federal prosecutor, including on the case of Zacarias Moussaoui — the only person ever tried in U.S. courts in connection to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Moussaoui prosecution was nearly derailed by an attorney with the Transportation Security Administration who shared testimony with witnesses and coached them in violation of a court order. Moussaoui ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiring with al-Qaeda but was not sentenced to death, as the Bush Administration had wanted.

“America, you lost; you lost, Novak. I won,” Moussaoui shouted after receiving a life sentence.

Novak was the first judge to handle the corruption case of Robert F. McDonnell, warning the former Virginia governor and his wife that he would put them in custody if they discussed the case with potential witnesses.

A candidate will have to be nominated by the White House and approved by the Senate. Rossie Alston, the White House nominee to an open district court judgeship in Alexandria, is awaiting a Senate vote.

The seat in Richmond is being vacated by Judge Henry Hudson, a George W. Bush appointee who oversaw the prosecution of Michael Vick and a Russian Taliban fighter. Hudson is taking senior status in June, meaning he can choose which cases to hear.

Hudson was the first judge in the country to rule against the Affordable Care Act, in 2010, although he did not go as far as Republicans had hoped and declare the health-care law unconstitutional. He served on a 1980s commission that urged a crackdown on pornography and defended lengthy sentences for crack cocaine crimes. As a prosecutor before he took the bench, he was known as humorless and uncompromising, once saying, “I live to put people in jail.”

In a self-deprecating 2008 autobiography, Hudson agreed that in his early years as a prosecutor he “was narrow-minded and at times offensively self-righteous.”

He also passed on the advice he was given when he first became a judge in Fairfax County: “Success on the bench requires only two things . . . Gray hair to make you look distinguished, and hemorrhoids to make you look serious.”