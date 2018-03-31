A naked stranger assaulted a pregnant woman last year near the U.S. Tax Court in Washington. A sentence was handed down Friday. (US Tax Court photo )

It was a spring afternoon outside a federal building in downtown Washington when the pregnant woman saw a naked stranger coming toward her. She tried to get away, but according to prosecutors, he caught her, got her down and groped her.

On Friday, the U.S. attorney’s office said Michael Williams, 24, was sentenced to three years in prison in connection with the incident. Prosecutors said he had pleaded guilty in Superior Court in September to third-degree sexual abuse.

According to prosecutors, Williams approached the woman just outside the U.S. Tax Court in the 400 block of 3rd Street NW about 3:30 p.m. on May 5, 2017.

Despite her attempt to flee, the prosecutors’ office said, he grabbed her, pulled her to the sidewalk and assaulted her. Both she and her baby escaped serious injury, prosecutors said.

A guard inside the court ran outside, but Williams fled, the prosecutors said. However, the site is not far from D.C. police headquarters in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue NW, and according to prosecutors, a D.C. policeman was driving in the area.

When he saw a naked man running up Third Street, the policeman bolted from his vehicle, chased the man and arrested him, the prosecutors said.

It could not be immediately learned why Williams was on a city street without clothing.