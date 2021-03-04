“Surely that looks exactly like the person in my video from the 2017 fire,” Lt. Christopher Moe said he thought upon seeing the video.

He immediately contacted officials in Prince George’s County, and investigators began to recognize similarities among arsons across the region spanning nearly a decade.

The result was a year of work that culminated in the arrest of the former chief of the Laurel police, David M. Crawford, 69.

“When we realized that Crawford knew everyone, we started to look closer at him,” Prince George’s Police detective Thomas Smith said.

Officials offered more details of the investigation into Crawford on Thursday, the day after he was arrested and charged in 11 fires spanning from 2011 to 2020. They say Crawford set fire to homes, vehicles and residential garages under the cover of night — targeting those with whom he’d had previous disagreements.

Officials said his targets included government and law enforcement officials, family members, two of his former physicians and a resident in his neighborhood in Ellicott City, Md.

“He was the one common denominator,” Moe said.

Officials said the case was complex, involving some targets whom Crawford is accused of attacking multiple times.

“The sheer nature in which these acts are reported combined with the previous position of such high public trust that was held by the suspect is disturbing,” said Bill Anuszewski, the fire chief for Howard County, where Crawford is charged in five cases.

Crawford was ordered held without bond during a bail review hearing Thursday. Relatives of Crawford’s could not be reached.

Crawford faces 53 counts of felony charges in Prince George’s, Howard, Montgomery and Frederick counties in 11 ­cases, authorities said. He also is under investigation in Charles County in connection with a 2019 arson in Waldorf.

Authorities said the attempted murder charges stem from “clear signs” residents were inside homes when some of the fires were started. In six of the fires, officials said, families were asleep inside their homes.

“We’re able to go back to our communities and our counties and to let them know this threat no longer exists and for that I’m extremely grateful,” Prince George’s Fire Chief Tiffany Green said.