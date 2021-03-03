The former police chief of a small city in central Maryland has been arrested on numerous charges of arson and attempted murder in a string of 12 fires that officials said were set across five counties from 2011 to 2020.

The Prince George’s Fire Department announced Wednesday that David M. Crawford, 69, targeted government and law enforcement officials, family members, two of his former physicians and a resident in his neighborhood in Ellicott City, Md.

In 2010, the year before his first alleged arson, Crawford resigned as chief of the police department in Laurel in Prince George’s County. He had previously worked as the District Heights police chief and a major in the Prince George’s County Police Department, the fire department said.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the structures and vehicles that Crawford intentionally set on fire were connected to victims with whom he had previous disagreements,” the fire department said in a statement. “All of the fires were at night. In six of the arsons, the victim and their families were inside their homes asleep.”

Authorities said the attempted murder charges stem from “clear signs” residents were inside homes when some of the fires were started.

Relatives of Crawford’s could not be reached Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.