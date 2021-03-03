In 2010, the year before his first alleged arson, Crawford resigned as chief of the police department in Laurel in Prince George’s County. He had previously worked as the District Heights police chief and a major in the Prince George’s County Police Department, the fire department said.
“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the structures and vehicles that Crawford intentionally set on fire were connected to victims with whom he had previous disagreements,” the fire department said in a statement. “All of the fires were at night. In six of the arsons, the victim and their families were inside their homes asleep.”
Authorities said the attempted murder charges stem from “clear signs” residents were inside homes when some of the fires were started.
Relatives of Crawford’s could not be reached Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.