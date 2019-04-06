A man suspected of robbing the same bank branch in Montgomery County on three Sundays this year struck again last week, county police said, but at a different branch of the same bank and on a different day of the week.

On Thursday, police said, a man robbed a SunTrust bank branch in a Safeway supermarket in the 15400 block of New Hampshire Avenue in the Cloverly area.

Police said they suspect the robber was the same man who robbed the SunTrust branch in a Safeway supermarket in the 14900 block of Shady Grove Road in the Rockville area on three Sundays this year, Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and March 3.

As described by police, Thursday’s incident appeared much like the others, which all occurred between 3:50 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On Thursday, at about 3:40 p.m., a man approached a teller and showed a note demanding cash, police said. After receiving an undisclosed sum, he fled.

Surveillance photos from all four incidents show strong physical similarities.

All show a man with a hat and glasses. In two instances, the hat is a baseball cap, and in the other two, it is a knit, winter-style cap.

In two photos, the robber wears sunglasses, and in the other two, glasses with clear lenses.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news