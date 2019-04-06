A man suspected of robbing the same bank branch in Montgomery County on three Sundays this year struck again last week, county police said, but at a different branch of the same bank and on a different day of the week.
On Thursday, police said, a man robbed a SunTrust bank branch in a Safeway supermarket in the 15400 block of New Hampshire Avenue in the Cloverly area.
Police said they suspect the robber was the same man who robbed the SunTrust branch in a Safeway supermarket in the 14900 block of Shady Grove Road in the Rockville area on three Sundays this year, Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and March 3.
As described by police, Thursday’s incident appeared much like the others, which all occurred between 3:50 p.m. and 5 p.m.
On Thursday, at about 3:40 p.m., a man approached a teller and showed a note demanding cash, police said. After receiving an undisclosed sum, he fled.
Surveillance photos from all four incidents show strong physical similarities.
All show a man with a hat and glasses. In two instances, the hat is a baseball cap, and in the other two, it is a knit, winter-style cap.
In two photos, the robber wears sunglasses, and in the other two, glasses with clear lenses.
Read more:
Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)
Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news