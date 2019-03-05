A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with eight burglaries, in or near three well known sections of the city, Capitol Hill, Anacostia and Foggy Bottom, according to D.C. police.

The first of the burglaries occurred Dec. 10 between 12:25 pm and 1:35 pm, in the 1200 block of U Street, SE police said. They said an unoccupied home was entered and property taken.

Two other burglaries in the series were reported in Anacostia.

The most recent in the eight occurred Sunday in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, an address near Eastern Market on Capitol Hill. A business was entered by force, and property was taken, police said.

According to the police account, two other burglaries in the series occurred on Capitol Hill. In addition, one burglary was reported Jan. 3 in the L’Enfant Plaza area of Southwest

Another was reported Jan. 6 in the 1800 block of I Street NW, which is close to both the Foggy Bottom area and the K Street NW corridor.

Police said Mathews Leroy Carter,24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight counts of second degree burglary.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news