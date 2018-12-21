A sketch drawn by Samuel Little of a woman he says he strangled and left in the woods of Prince George’s County in 1972. (Courtesy of Prince George’s County police)

A man who has admitted to killing as many as 90 people over nearly four decades has drawn a sketch of a woman he says he strangled and left in the woods of Prince George’s County in 1972.

Police hope that the image, which shows a woman with greenish eyes, dark hair and full lips, will help them learn the identity of the victim who detectives have only known as Jane Doe since her remains were found 46 years ago.

The sketch is the latest development in the remarkable confessions of Samuel Little, a 78-year-old prisoner in Texas who started confessing to numerous unsolved slayings in the past year. Little, also known as Samuel McDowell, was convicted of three murders in California but recently began detailing other killings as he sought more comfortable prison accommodations in exchange for cooperating with investigators on cold cases, according to the FBI.

[Serial killer Samuel Little says a 1972 unsolved Maryland case is among 90 he got away with, police say]

Of the 90 killings Little has described, 34 had been confirmed as of the end of November, according to the FBI.

Federal investigators say he is one of the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history.



Samuel Little, who often went by the name Samuel McDowell, leaves the Ector County Courthouse after attending a pretrial hearing Nov. 26, 2018, in Odessa, Tex. McDowell was convicted of three murders, but now claims that he was involved in as many as 90 killings nationwide. Investigators have corroborated about a third of those, a Texas prosecutor said. (Mark Rogers/AP)

Prince George’s police detectives interviewed Little in the fall after he told an investigator in Texas that he was responsible for a killing in the D.C. area in the early 1970s. The details Little gave matched the description of the oldest case of an unidentified homicide victim out of Prince George’s.

Little said he met a woman at the Old Greyhound Bus Station on New York Avenue, according to the account from law enforcement. They spent three days together. One day they drove to a wooded area off Maryland Route 197 for sex. That is when he strangled her, police said.

Little appears to have a photographic memory and was able to relay details down to dirt roads and turns he took before he killed the woman, police said.

[Cold Case: Before graduation, a moment with the mom he never knew]

The woman’s body was in the woods for months before she was discovered by a hunter. When she was found, nothing but bones remained.



A crime scene photo from 1972 shown to Samuel Little by Prince George’s County police detectives working a cold case homicide. (Prince George's County police)

The medical examiner determined that she was a white woman, about 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, with dirty blond to reddish hair. Police said she was about 19 when she was killed.

When meeting with Little, Prince George’s police said, he offered detectives additional details about her life. She mentioned she was from Massachusetts, had a child and recently had been divorced, Little told them.

Police hope those additional details and the sketch will help them learn the woman’s identity.

Little is serving three back-to-back life sentences for beating, strangling and killing three women in California.