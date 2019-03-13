Two people were trapped inside a vehicle after a serious crash in Northeast Washington.

The crash happened around midnight along the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue NE near Barnard Hill Park and the Maryland line and involved two vehicles.

D.C. Fire officials said the victims were “severely entrapped” before they were rescued. They were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries, officials said.

The road was closed for several hours.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news