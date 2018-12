One person was shot and critically wounded Sunday evening in Arlington, the Arlington police said.

The shooting was reported at South Glebe Road and Arlington Ridge Road about 7 p.m. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening wounds.

The victim was described as male, but no age was given.

Police said no information about any suspect was available.

The site is just north of Four Mile Run and the border between Arlington and the Arlandria neighborhood of Alexandria.