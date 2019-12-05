The dismissal of the lawsuit comes almost a year and a half after Zynae was injured by a lighted handrail that was improperly wired and installed at the resort and casino, engineering investigators found.

MGM spokeswoman Debra DeShong referred questions about the resolution to Green family attorney Benedict Morelli and would not comment further. Morelli did not respond to repeated messages.

Zynae, then 6, and her family had visited the MGM property in Prince George’s County on June 26, 2018, to celebrate her recent graduation from kindergarten. Zynae and her two siblings liked to visit the complex on the banks of the Potomac River to watch the nearby Ferris wheel and outdoor sites aglow in bright colors.

In an outdoor plaza area, Zynae had grabbed a lighted metal handrail that had become electrified, according to the report of an independent engineer hired by Prince George’s County officials to review the incident. Because of improper installation, faulty wiring and problems with rail anchoring, according to the report, the handrail that was designed to carry lighting of 12 volts carried 120 volts instead.

Zynae went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. Zynae, who had been preparing to be tested to determine whether she could skip the first grade and start second grade in the fall, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Bound to a wheelchair, she now eats and breathes through tubes, and she communicates in blinks and smiles at the family home outside Baltimore, where they moved to be near Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Zynae’s parents sued MGM, Rosendin Electric and Whiting-Turner in November 2018, seeking damages to cover her lifetime of medical care. Rosendin was an electrical contractor on the project, and Whiting-Turner acted as the general contractor.

Attorneys for Rosendin and Whiting-Turner did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the settlement.

The Green family’s lawsuit alleged the defendants pushed construction workers to finish jobs quickly, at the expense of safety, to hasten the opening of the Maryland resort that sits just outside Washington.

Zynae’s brother, C.J., also grabbed the handrail and received a shock, but he recovered. A security guard who touched the railing as he tried to help Zynae also was slightly injured.

Family members said they yelled for security guards to perform CPR on Zynae but that it wasn’t until two Prince George’s County police officers arrived that one began the resuscitation.

MGM officials have said in a previous interview that the guards followed protocol responding to the incident and determined that Zynae was breathing and did not need CPR.

In separate court filings before the settlement, the three co-defendants denied negligence and liability, blaming one another or circumstances out of their control for the incident.

Rosendin had filed a related lawsuit against Magnitude Lighting Converters, which manufactured an LED driver designed to step down the voltage on the lighted underside of the handrail. Rosendin in court filings suggested a defective LED driver caused Zynae’s electric shock, but Magnitude argued that the driver overheated because it was improperly installed. Magnitude was also listed as one of the parties that agreed to dismiss the case.

An attorney for Magnitude did not respond to request for comment.

Court records show the case was entered as dismissed on Nov. 14. Four days later, Zynae had her eighth birthday.