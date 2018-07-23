

A home was damaged early Monday in a seven-alarm fire in Clarksville, Md. (Courtesy of Howard County Fire Department)

A firefighter has died after battling a seven-alarm blaze at a large home in Howard County, Md., according to a fire official.

In a Twitter message, Pete Piringer — a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department, which was involved in helping to fight the blaze — said a firefighter from Howard County’s fire department died.

Update - A Howard County firefighter died battling a Clarksville house fire early Monday morning, @mcfrs assisted Mutual Aid & will be continuing to do so as @HCDFRS mourn the loss of a fellow Firefighter ‘in-the-line-of-duty’ https://t.co/eK5BlnrxIm — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 23, 2018

A deputy fire chief from Howard County, who was not named, told NewsChannel 8, that crews “started an aggressive, offensive, interior attack on the fire when suddenly we had a firefighter go through the floor of the structure.” The firefighter was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead, according to NewsChannel 8.

The official from Howard County Fire also told NewsChannel 8 that the blaze might have been started by a lightning strike.

The fire started about 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of Woodscape Drive, a rural area in Clarksville. Three people who were inside the home at the time got out safely, officials said.

Officials said there was heavy smoke from the blaze.

As firefighters battled the blaze they requested a second alarm at 2:30 a.m. and then a sixth and seventh alarm at 5 a.m.

Firefighters from other departments, including Anne Arundel, Carroll, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, helped in battling the blaze.