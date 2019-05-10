Of the seven children, the oldest was 4, authorities said, so it was plausible that he was the one who, officials said, called 911 on Friday to say they were all in a car unattended with the windows rolled up and the motor not running.

They were hot, the boy said, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and he was not sure where they were.

But GPS and other means showed the children were in the St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf, Md., the sheriff’s office said.

Officers found the children, between 2 and 4 years old, the sheriff’s office said. They were helped from the car and treated by medics.

The driver arrived at the vehicle about 10 minutes after officers did. She had been in the mall shopping for at least 20 minutes, the sheriff’s office said. She was charged with confinement of children inside a motor vehicle, the sheriff’s office said, adding that the matter remains under investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was the mother of two of the children and was babysitting the others.

Diane Richardson, the spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said the car’s doors were not locked, but the children had been told to stay inside and were afraid to get out.

