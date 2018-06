Seven people were injured in a four car crash on Muncaster Mill Road in Montgomery County on Saturday night. (Montgomery County fire and rescue photo)

Seven people were injured Saturday night in a car crash in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Four people suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and three were seriously injured, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service. All were taken to hospitals, he said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, he said.

The crash was reported in the 5500 block of Muncaster Mill Road, west of the Norbeck area and about a mile south of the Intercounty Connector.