At least seven vehicles crashed late Thursday night in the Silver Spring area, injuring multiple people and potentially creating delays for Friday morning’s commute.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the collisions on New Hampshire Avenue, near the intersection of Northampton Drive about 11:15 p.m., said Pete Piringer, a department spokesman.

Crews evaluated seven people at the scene and took at least two patients to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Piringer said. The department declared the crash a “mass casualty incident,” he said.

Some lanes of travel on the road, which is inside the Beltway, were blocked for the rescue response and investigation.

It was not clear when the road would reopen, and no other details were immediately available early Friday.

