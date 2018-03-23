Two people were killed and five were injured Friday night, in a two-car crash in the Potomac area of Montgomery County. (Montgomery County fire and rescue photo )

This story has been updated.

Two people were killed and five others were seriously injured Friday, in a head-on collision in the Potomac area of Montgomery County, authorities said.

Two people were killed and five were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Oaklyn Drive, in the Avenel section of the Potomac area of Montgomery County, according to fire department and police department accounts. (Montgomery County fire and rescue photo)

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. on Oaklyn Drive near Pleasant Gate Lane, in the Avenel area. Oaklyn Drive curves sharply near the crash scene.