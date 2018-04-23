Seven Mount Rainier public safety employees have been placed on paid administrative leave as authorities conduct an investigation into the police department, according to a statement city officials sent to residents Monday afternoon.

The absence of the employees — including one patrol officer — has temporarily closed the police department’s administrative office but should not affect patrol functions, officials said.

City officials did not describe the nature of the investigation. Two individuals close to city government said authorities are probing administrative concerns related to department finances and other issues.

The mayor and council of the Maryland suburb just outside the District voted unanimously to place the sevenindividuals on leave two weeks ago, city officials said.

Mount Rainier Vice Mayor Shivali Shah said different individuals brought information to the City Council about the police department that prompted an internal investigation and referral to state investigative authorities. She declined to say what specifically caused the council concern.

“When this investigation is complete, we plan on issuing a statement to the public about it because we believe in transparency,” Shah said. “But it’s not appropriate to do this at this time.”

First Sgt. Steve Malley, who has worked for Mount Rainier police for more than 30 years, was named acting police chief, according to the city’s statement, which did not describe the reason for the change in leadership.

The city’s statement said the “Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office” was conducting an external investigation, but a spokeswoman for the office said it was not involved in the matter. An investigator with the Office of the State Prosecutor in Maryland said she could “neither confirm nor deny” its involvement in the investigation.

Monday’s announcement revealing the probe was prompted by concerns within the city that the police department was closed and patrols had ceased, Shah said. City leaders wanted to reassure residents that little has changed and that the police station is open even though the administrative office is closed.

Shah added that city patrols would not be affected by the council’s move and that they have not yet had to borrow officers from sister cities.

The investigation sidelines about one-third of 20 sworn and civilian positions that Mount Rainier has budgeted for 2017, according to city budget documents. City officials did not say how many of the seven on leave are sworn officers.

City officials told residents to pay tickets online or by mail while the administrative office is closed. Residents who need a copy of a police report or have other administrative needs should email Malley at smalley@mountrainierpd.org or call 301-985-6585.

City officials said it is unclear how long the investigation will last.