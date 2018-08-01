Robbers assaulted store employees at the Gucci store in Chevy Chase, took merchandise and fled, Montgomery County police said. (iStock/iStock)

The Washington area has its share of both robbers and high-end stores, and on Tuesday, a group of the former made off with merchandise from one of the latter in the Chevy Chase area of Montgomery County, according to the police.

Seven robbers took from $20,000 to $30,000 worth of items from the Gucci store in the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, the county police said.

As reported by the police two of the robbers went into the Gucci area of the Saks Fifth Avenue store,about 11:30 a.m. and attacked two employees, a man and a woman.

Then, five other robbers entered the store, and all seven began taking items from store display cases, the police said .

After taking the items, the robbers fled. They were last seen leaving the area in two vehicles, police said. Both vehicles were last seen heading south on Wisconsin, and heading into the District.

Police said they were conducting an active and ongoing investigation. They said they expected to release any available descriptions of the robbers as details were confirmed.

There was no report of any injury. Police termed the incident a strong-arm robbery, indicating that no weapons were shown.

The site of the robbery is less than a half mile north of Western Avenue, the boundary between the District and Montgomery.

It was not clear exactly what was taken. Gucci’s website shows items that include denim pants that cost $1,300, a padded bomber jacket that sells for $5,600, a pair of $820 sneakers and a leather backpack priced at $3,490.