Seven separate shootings were reported in the District from Friday evening to early Saturday morning.The first two shootings were reported in the 800 block of Barnaby Street SE and the 4400 block of Clay Street NE. Both were reported about 9 p.m.A police spokesman said the victims in those shootings were conscious and breathing.The latest was reported on the police Twitter feed at about 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of M Street NE.