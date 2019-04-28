Seven people were shot Sunday, one of them fatally, at a gathering in west Baltimore, the Baltimore police said.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue, according to Chakia Fennoy, a Baltimore police spokeswoman.

She said it apparently occurred at a cookout. Photographs of the shooting scene posted on media websites, showed what appeared to be picnic or cookout items.

It was not clear what prompted the gunfire.

The names of the gunshot victims were not immediately available.

The victim who was slain was pronounced dead at a hospital, Fennoy said.

