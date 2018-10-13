Seven people, all in their teens or possibly younger, carried out an armed robbery Saturday evening in Southeast Washington, according to a preliminary police account.

According to a description given to police, the robbers appeared to be in the 12 to 15-year-old age bracket. The robbery was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Second Street SE. The address is in a residential neighborhood near Ballou High School.

According to the an initial police account, all of the robbers wore hoodies. One was said to be purple and one green.

Based on the police report, at least one of the seven young robbers carried a pistol.