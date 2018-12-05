A Maryland teenager was charged after he brought an unloaded handgun to a high school, police said.

Montgomery County police said the incident happened about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Springbrook High School in the Silver Spring area when staff and security personnel found out that Solomon Henderson, 17, of Silver Spring had brought an unloaded .40 caliber handgun and an empty magazine to school in his gym bag.

Henderson was charged as an adult with possession of a firearm on school property and other charges, according to police. Authorities said information on his bond was not immediately available.

The gun was legally purchased, police said, and was registered to Henderson’s father.

In a statement, police said, “at this time, detectives have not identified any type of threat or intention by Henderson to harm other students or staff.”