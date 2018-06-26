Another incident of sexual abuse was reported in Northwest Washington Sunday night, and it showed similarities to at least six other incidents in the same area in the past few weeks.

However, the incident Sunday night in the Dupont Circle/West End area appeared to be more violent than the others. Police described it as an incident of first degree sexual abuse.

Under D.C. law, first degree sexual abuse may involve the use of force, or the threat of force. The previous incidents were described as incidents of unwanted touching, without any indication of threats or force.

In the most recent incident a female victim was approached as she walked in the 2100 block of Newport Place NW around 10:55 p.m. police said. Police said the attacker sexually assaulted the victim and then fled on foot. It was not immediately clear if the victim was injured.

According to police the attacker was described as white, 5 feet 7, with a medium build.

In common with the other incidents, the attacker was described as wearing a hooded shirt. His face was apparently hidden and was not described.

Descriptions of the attacker’s race have varied among the various incidents.

The 2100 block of Newport Place, where police said the attack occurred Sunday, is a block-long residential street southwest of Dupont Circle. It runs east and west, north of N Street and south of O Street.

In addition to the seven attacks in that part of the city in a little more than five weeks, five other incidents of unwanted touching have been reported earlier this year in and near Georgetown.

Almost all of the most recent seven incidents have occurred between 9:30 p.m. and midnight.