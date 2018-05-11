One man was killed and several others were apparently overcome by high levels of carbon monoxide in a house in Montgomery County , authorities said.
They were found in a house on Lawrence Drive, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.
One person was taken to a hospital in condition that did not appear to bel life-threatening , Piringer said.
The two-story, single- family house was in the 300 block of Lawrence, near Robert Road, Piringer said.
The cause may have been a generator operating in the house, he said.
This story has been updated.