One man was killed and several others were apparently overcome by high levels of carbon monoxide in a house in Montgomery County , authorities said.

They were found in a house on Lawrence Drive, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

One person was taken to a hospital in condition that did not appear to bel life-threatening , Piringer said.

The two-story, single- family house was in the 300 block of Lawrence, near Robert Road, Piringer said.

The cause may have been a generator operating in the house, he said.

