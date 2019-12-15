Five people, including three firefighters, were injured early Sunday when fire engulfed several apartments in a five-story building in Northeast D.C., authorities said.

The two-alarm fire began around 5 a.m. in a building in the 3400 block of Bannecker Drive NE, according to a spokesman for D.C. Fire and Emergency Services. Most of the building’s residents are elderly and people with disabilities, he said.

The fire was under control within an hour, said Doug Buchanan, D.C. Fire and EMS communications director. All of the injuries were believed to be nonlife-threatening.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Residents were evacuated and the fire department worked with the local housing authority to find alternative housing for those who were displaced.