The cause of the 2 Alarm fire at 3400 Banneker Dr NE is officially listed as undetermined. Residents of 25 occupied apartments on 2nd floor and some on 3rd floor are displaced. They are being assisted by @RedCrossNCR, @DC_HSEMA and @DCMOCRS, as well as @DC_Housing. pic.twitter.com/8zOByIWZTh