The cause of the 2 Alarm fire at 3400 Banneker Dr NE is officially listed as undetermined. Residents of 25 occupied apartments on 2nd floor and some on 3rd floor are displaced. They are being assisted by @RedCrossNCR, @DC_HSEMA and @DCMOCRS, as well as @DC_Housing. pic.twitter.com/8zOByIWZTh— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 15, 2019
The fire was under control within an hour, said Doug Buchanan, D.C. Fire and EMS communications director. All of the injuries were believed to be nonlife-threatening.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Residents were evacuated and the fire department worked with the local housing authority to find alternative housing for those who were displaced.