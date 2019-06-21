A crash blocks four lanes of the Beltway on Friday in Montgomery County. (Maryland Department of Transportation)

A person is in custody after a police chase ended with multiple crashes Friday on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, authorities said.

A Montgomery County police spokesman said a police chase preceded the crash, which happened about 2:15 p.m. before the University Boulevard exit.

Police spokesman Pete Piringer said officials were evaluating several injuries.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations reported all four lanes of the inner loop were blocked and delays stretched for about three miles. Traffic was getting by on the shoulder.

Other details about the incident weren’t immediately available.



Evening rush hour traffic is seen on the Capital Beltway in this file photo from earlier this year. The photo is taken from University Boulevard, looking west, near the location of where a Friday collision injured several people. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

