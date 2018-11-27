A Maryland inmate working along Interstate 70 in Frederick County was killed and at least three others were injured Tuesday in a crash involving multiple vehicles, authorities said. Westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours.

At about 9:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer on I-70 near Route 17 in the Myersville area swerved across the white line onto the right shoulder, Maryland State Police said in a statement. It then struck a trailer connected to a Chevrolet Express van operated by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, officials said.

After striking the trailer, authorities said the tractor-trailer struck at least two of the six inmates working on the right side of the highway. Two other inmates were struck by debris.

After that crash, a dump truck and trailer combination jackknifed into the median to avoid the initial incident.

One inmate, a 34-year-old man, was killed in the collision, police said. A second inmate identified as a 24-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while two other inmates were transported to a hospital with lesser injuries.

A correctional officer inside the van at the time of the crash wasn’t injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene, police said. Hazmat crews responded after the tractor-trailer sustained damage to its fuel tanks.

The name of the inmate who was killed hasn’t been released pending notification of family, police said. The inmates were from the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown.

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for several hours, causing traffic delays on nearby alternate routes. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.