A D.C. Superior Court judge on Saturday freed Meyer from custody and ordered her to return to court June 4. She did not respond to a message left on her phone.

A police affidavit filed in court said Meyer told detectives that her relationship with the complainant began after he had turned 18.

“She denies that she broke the law,” her attorney, Jay Mykytiuk, said in an interview. “She maintains her innocence and we plan to mount a vigorous defense against the charges.” Mykytiuk declined to comment on specific allegations contained in the affidavit.

A spokeswoman for the District’s charter school system also declined to comment.

D.C. police said they had investigated Meyer twice after allegations surfaced in 2010 at Two Rivers and in 2012 at a different school, which the young man then attended.

Police said both cases were closed without charges being filed after the student and the teacher denied sexual contact, and there was no independent corroboration. Police said in the affidavit that Meyer was let go from Two Rivers in 2010 for “using bad judgment.”

In June 2019, police said the principal of an unnamed elementary school where Meyer worked reported receiving emails from the complainant, who was then 24, alleging that he had been in a sexual relationship with Meyer that started when he was in middle school. That principal contacted the D.C. Child and Family Services Hotline.

Police said the man told police he became involved with the teacher when he was 12 after meeting her at a Two Rivers potluck dinner. He told police the first sexual contact was in 2009, when he turned 14, and that it continued until he was 19.

Police said the complainant told them the two broke up when he turned 19 and that they had no “substantial contact” until 2018, when he contacted Meyer to get back together. The affidavit says they briefly got back together, but the complainant told police he ended the relationship in 2019 because he was feeling depressed and “aggressive,” and he had threatened to reveal the contact.

According to the police affidavit, Meyer told detectives that she drove the complainant to school when he was in seventh grade, but she denied any inappropriate contact.