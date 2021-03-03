A sexual assault suspect fell to his death from the roof of a D.C. apartment building early Wednesday while trying to avoid arrest, D.C. police said.

The unusual incident occurred about 1:15 a.m. after police were summoned to a complex called 2501 Porter Apartments, a 10-story building in the Cleveland Park area of Northwest Washington. They said the man, whose identity was not immediately made public, had entered two occupied apartments and sexually assaulted a female in one of them. It was unclear how he got into the apartments.

“The suspect attempted to evade apprehension by going to the roof of the building and hanging over the edge,” police said in a statement. But he lost his grip.

Eli Orland, 26, a tenant, said that because the suspect fell on the back side of the complex, which is built against a large hillside, he plunged five stories, not 10. The suspect landed on Orland’s patio, which is carved into the hillside.

Orland said he was awakened about 1:30 a.m. by noise and flashlight beams outside his apartment. Walking to his patio door, he said, “I open the curtains, and all of a sudden I see police officers surrounding a body that wasn’t moving.”

He said the man, his face covered with blood, was shoeless and wearing a dark hoodie. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.