“The suspect attempted to evade apprehension by going to the roof of the building and hanging over the edge,” police said in a statement. But he lost his grip.
Eli Orland, 26, a tenant, said that because the suspect fell on the back side of the complex, which is built against a large hillside, he plunged five stories, not 10. The suspect landed on Orland’s patio, which is carved into the hillside.
Orland said he was awakened about 1:30 a.m. by noise and flashlight beams outside his apartment. Walking to his patio door, he said, “I open the curtains, and all of a sudden I see police officers surrounding a body that wasn’t moving.”
He said the man, his face covered with blood, was shoeless and wearing a dark hoodie. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.