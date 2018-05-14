Alexandria’s police chief has abruptly demoted all four of his deputies in recent months in a shake-up that has exposed some deep rifts in the department.

Chief Michael L. Brown, who took over in January 2017, said the radical change was needed to repair a police force that suffered from poor communication and inefficiencies.

“This is not a matter of any angst or animosity between me and the deputy chiefs,” he said in an interview. “This was trying to do the best for the organization.”

Interviews with more than a half-dozen current and former members of the department suggest that the changes were driven by disagreement between the chief and his command staff over how strictly to discipline the rank and file.

Defenders of the chief say he was working to fix a department where discipline was heavy-handed and morale low. But critics say the moves were part of a campaign by Brown to undermine command staff on the force, and they worry it could have a dangerous effect on accountability.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown speaks at a news briefing June 14. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

In the city of 150,000 just outside Washington, crime is low and trust in the police is high. But the internal disputes reflect a tension police departments across the country face — how to balance keeping police officers happy with keeping them in line.

Brown initially told the police department and city officials that the command staff changes were recommended in a study of the department conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police in 2016. But the study by the Alexandria-based IACP, which works with departments across the country, made no mention of cutting or reorganizing command staff; it was focused on patrol issues.

“We obviously didn’t see this coming,” said Michael Kochis, president of the commanders union. “In my opinion, I don’t feel the city followed its own policies.”

Several former and current police department staffers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal department issues said they believe disagreements over discipline were at the core of Brown’s staffing changes.

The chief has overturned disciplinary measures against several officers, people familiar with the decisions said, including in a case involving a member of the department who put a civilian in a headlock during an interaction at police headquarters. Such disciplinary records are not public information.

Dianne Gittins, a former deputy chief who chose to retire in April rather than take the demotion, is among those pursuing a formal grievance. She declined to comment because her attorney advised against it, but her wife spoke on her behalf.

The deputy chiefs “offered their assistance and input, which Brown repeatedly told them he didn’t want or need,” said Suzanne Petroni. “They now know that his aim was to get rid of them and put his own people in their place, which of course violates department and city personnel policies.”

Another former deputy chief who stayed with the department also filed a grievance.

In an interview, Brown said the IACP report inspired the moves even if it did not suggest them and that he didn’t demote the deputies but “declassified” them.

He turned the four deputy chiefs who served under the department’s previous leader, Earl Cook, into captains and announced he would be hiring two new assistant chiefs and an assistant director. He also cut the department from four bureaus to three.

Brown initially announced that his new deputies would serve at will, only to learn that it was not allowed under state law.

Along with Gittins, former deputy chief David Huchler retired and now leads the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police. A third former deputy chief is on a fellowship with the IACP; a fourth remains in Alexandria as a captain. They declined to comment for this story.

“Performance was not the issue here,” Brown said. Salaries and benefits for the ex-leaders did not change, and he said all four were given an opportunity to apply for the new jobs.

He brought in an independent firm to reopen four disciplinary cases in which the subjects claimed supervisors, including two of the former deputy chiefs, were biased against them, according to several people familiar with the incidents. One case involved a canine officer whose dog bit another police officer, another a property clerk who routinely made errors, according to those people.

The firm found no evidence of discrimination; supervisors involved felt undermined.

Brown said that while there was some “chaos” with the reorganization, he has a good relationship with both supervisors and subordinates and the changes were not personal.

His advocates say he is correcting for a past administration that was disconnected from patrol officers and overly punitive. Officers said they were particularly upset by the way Cook and his command staff treated Brandon Smith, a street-level officer who stopped, handcuffed and frisked a black man who turned out to be the chief’s brother.

Smith was fired under Cook but rehired under Brown.

“Chief Brown inherited an agency that was suffering from low morale,” Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawhorne said. “Officers were reluctant to do their jobs. . . . Mike was brought in to change that culture, and it was not an easy task.”

Will Oakley, president of the union that represents rank-and-file officers, said Brown has a “more realistic view of discipline” than Cook did. When Cook retired, a union survey found that the vast majority of the rank and file wanted their new leader to come from outside the department.

Brown was an outsider. Although his wife works for the sheriff’s department, he came from the California Highway Patrol and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In a memo to staff in February, Brown said the preference should be for “counseling and improving performance rather than resorting to formal discipline.”

Such counseling is still documented, Brown noted in an interview. He pointed out that there were more internal investigations last year, when he ran the department, than in the previous year, when Cook was in charge.

He said that was in part because supervisors were more willing to report infractions now that the discipline could be lighter. The vast majority of the complaints, 111 out of 121, were resolved with counseling.

Cook defended his approach to discipline in an interview.

“No one should be on the other side of that bad interaction because you retained the person you shouldn’t have,” he said. “How often is the narrative in the country about why a department didn’t act before something happened?”

But Brown said most infractions by officers or others in the department were minor — single-car accidents or violations of internal administration policy.

“You give an opportunity for people to learn from their mistakes,” he said. “I think morale is a lot better than it was than when I first came in.”